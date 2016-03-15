Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
March 15 Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi :
* Proposes to distribute gross 50.4 million lira ($17.36 million) as first FY 2015 dividend
* Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend on April 5
* Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.056 lira, net 0.0476 lira per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9030 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Hedge funds are more bullish about U.S. natural gas prices than at any time for almost three years, according to position records published by regulators and exchanges.