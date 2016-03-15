BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile says Zhenyu Jiang appointed CFO
* Says Zhenyu Jiang appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Koninklijke Brill NV :
* FY profit after tax from continued operations EUR 2.3 million ($2.56 million) versus EUR 2.2 million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 30.8 million versus EUR 29.6 million year ago
* FY EBITDA EUR 3.8 million versus EUR 3.7 million year ago
* Proposed dividend of EUR 1.24/share (2014: EUR 1.15) Source text: bit.ly/1TLH5Xt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Zhenyu Jiang appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unaudited monthly revenue of group for month of March 2017 is approximately HK$231.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: