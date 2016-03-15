March 15 Seat Pagine Gialle Spa :

* FY revenue 374.9 million euros ($416.51 million) versus 408.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 19.1 million euros versus profit of 1.38 billion euros a year ago

* The company's net loss is a result of restructuring charges of approximately 32 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)