Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 15 Heska Corp
* Agreement,Plan of merger with Cuattro Veterinary, Llc, Cuattro International Merger Unit ,Kevin Wilson, all members of Cuattro International
* Under merger agreement, Cuattro International Merger Subsidiary will be merged with and into Cuattro Veterinary, Llc
* As consideration for acquisition , will issue 175,000-200,000 of co's shares, which is intended to equal in value to $6.0 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1QV4rX3 Further company coverage:
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.