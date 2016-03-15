March 15 Heska Corp

* Agreement,Plan of merger with Cuattro Veterinary, Llc, Cuattro International Merger Unit ,Kevin Wilson, all members of Cuattro International

* Under merger agreement, Cuattro International Merger Subsidiary will be merged with and into Cuattro Veterinary, Llc

* As consideration for acquisition , will issue 175,000-200,000 of co's shares, which is intended to equal in value to $6.0 million