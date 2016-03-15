BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC:
* Existing affiliate brokerage in Argentina to provide residential real estate services throughout Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: