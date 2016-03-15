GLOBAL-MARKETS-Geopolitics from France to Korea keep investors cautious
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
March 15 Asa Gold And Precious Metals
* Declared a distribution of $0.02 per common share; distribution will be paid from undistributed net investment income
* Should current market conditions persist, future distributions,if any from undistributed net investment income may be unsustainable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTOvdu) Further company coverage: