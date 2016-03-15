BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc :
* Says will issue 1.06 million new ordinary shares of primeline to GRF Prime Limited
* Says upon completion of issue, GRF will own about 2.8 percent of company's shares issued and outstanding
* Shares will be issued at a deemed price of CAD$0.14 per share
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year