GLOBAL-MARKETS-Geopolitics from France to Korea keep investors cautious
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
March 15 CBS Corp
* Says plans to introduce 3 to 4 new original shows per year on CBS access, it's online streaming service - CEO, Les Moonves
* Says "We will begin to explore strategic options for CBS Radio"- CEO, Les Moonves Source - CBS Investor Day Presentation
WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015