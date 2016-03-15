March 15 Tangoe Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Says will restate financial statements for years 2013 and 2014, all quarters therein, and first three quarters of 2015

* Says has concluded that made errors in recognizing revenue, primarily from business activities that ancillary to core business

* Says as result of corrections, company is revising its revenue recognition policies for several categories of revenue