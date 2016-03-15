BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Tangoe Inc -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Says will restate financial statements for years 2013 and 2014, all quarters therein, and first three quarters of 2015
* Says has concluded that made errors in recognizing revenue, primarily from business activities that ancillary to core business
* Says as result of corrections, company is revising its revenue recognition policies for several categories of revenue Source text : 1.usa.gov/1R1ak2H Further company coverage:
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: