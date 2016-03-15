BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Amyris Inc -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Expects to file annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year 2015 on or before fifteenth calendar day following form 10-k's due date Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WotLGi Further company coverage:
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: