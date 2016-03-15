BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Says "maintains that sessa's purported notice of its intention to nominate directors is invalid"
* Ashford prime "applauds" sessa's decision to dismiss its maryland litigation
* board continuing a thorough review of all strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan