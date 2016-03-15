BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Raymond James Financial Inc
* Says Jonathan Santelli was selected as Matecki's replacement and will begin at raymond james on may 2
* Says Raymond James general counsel and corporate secretary Paul Matecki announced his intention to retire on sept. 30, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1M5U8Ai) Further company coverage:
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan