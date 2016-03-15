BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Ctrip.Com International Ltd -
* Files for sale of up to 3.8 million american depositary shares Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Xtx4wi Further company coverage:
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan