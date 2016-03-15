BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Will be receiving support from federal economic development agency for Southern Ontario as it expands production at Guelph facilities
* With investment of up to $3.5 million in repayable support from Feddev Ontario, co will upgrade process used to make metallic,non-metallic enclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
