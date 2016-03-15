BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 3.91 pct to 29.89 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 3.91 percent to 29.89 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan
March 15 Abbott Laboratories
* On separate question of whether there is reasonable assurance that device is efficacious, vote was 10 to 0 in favor
* FDA's decision on Abbott's PMA for the absorb dissolving stent is expected later this year
* Abbott's absorb, the first fully dissolving heart stent, earns positive review by fda advisory committee
* Independent panel of experts convened by fda voted 9 to 0 that the benefits of absorb outweigh the risks
* N the question of whether there is reasonable assurance that the device is safe, the vote was 9 to 1 in favor
* Says co applies to cancel the issuance of the second series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds