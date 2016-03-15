BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
March 15 Netapp Inc
* on march 9, co, Google Inc entered agreement of purchase and sale and joint escrow instructions
* Total purchase price for property is $250 million
* purchase agreement relates to sale of properties and related land in Sunnyvale, California
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan