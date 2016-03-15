BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Dawson Geophysical Co -
* Additional time necessary for to complete review of form 10-k and finalize its assessment of effectiveness of internal control
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Says expects to file its form 10-k no later than the fifteenth calendar day Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WoCXKP Further company coverage:
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan