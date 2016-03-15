BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Trinseo Sa -
* Says selling shareholder may offer and sell up to 37.3 million ordinary shares - sec filing
* Says co will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling shareholder
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan