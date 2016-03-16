March 16 BVZ Holding AG :

* FY net income 7.8 million Swiss francs ($7.90 million) versus 8.2 million francs year ago (after restatement)

* FY total income 139.4 million francs versus 137.0 million francs year ago

* FY operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 12.9 million francs versus 13.3 million francs year ago

* To propose dividend of 11.00 francs per share