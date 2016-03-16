UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Cts Eventim
* Says cts eventim ag & co. kgaa: egmont and cts eventim create joint scandinavian ticketing operator
* Says new joint venture will be owned on a 50/50 basis by two parties, with cts eventim consolidating revenues and earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.