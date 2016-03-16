March 16 Clas Ohlson Ab

* Q3 operating profit increased by 9% to 382 msek (350)

* Clas Ohlson ab says sales in February increased by 3% to 495 msek (478), 8% in local currencies

* Mean forecast was for Clas Ohlson Q3 operating profit of 365 million, Feb sales +2 percent in Reuters poll

* Says During Coming 2016/17 Financial Year, Clas Ohlson Plans To Establish 10-15 new stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: