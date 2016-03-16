Syngenta, defence stocks help European stocks steady at 16-month peak
March 16 Von Roll Holding AG :
* FY sales down by 15.3 pct at 354.8 million Swiss francs ($359.36 million) due to currency and copper effects as well as low crude oil prices
* FY EBIT of minus 23.0 million Swiss francs, a much smaller loss than previous year
* 150 million Swiss francs convertible bonds issued to secure long-term funding
* Is planning to issue a 150 million Swiss francs convertible bonds with a term of six years and a conversion price of 1.00 Swiss franc
* Bond will have a coupon of 1.00 pct p.a., payable annually in arrears
* Plant consolidation and modernisation measures on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9873 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)