UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Grandvision NV :
* Grandvision reports revenue growth of 13.8 pct and EPS growth of 31.7 pct
* FY revenue is 3.21 billion euros vs 3.21 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 13.8 pct to 512 million euros (Reuters poll: 519 million euros)
* FY net profit (equity holders) is 213 million euros versus 220 million euros in Reuters poll
* Supervisory board proposes a final dividend of 0.14 euros per share in addition to the interim dividend of 0.14 euros per share paid in Sept. 2015
* Medium term financial objectives are to achieve annual revenue growth of at least 5 pct, excluding large scale acquisitions,
* Medium term targeted net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio remains at a maximum of 2.0x and we expect our cash flow generation to enable us to make further acquisitions
* Medium term financial objective is annual adjusted EBITDA growth in the high single digits, at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.