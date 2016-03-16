March 16 Siltronic AG

* Results expected to further improve in 2016

* Prices for some product lines with low production capacity utilization came under pressure in Q4 of 2015

* Expects this trend to continue, at least in first six months of 2016

* Not possible to make a prediction on price development for second half of 2016

* Expects sales for q1 2016 to be at approximately same level as in Q4 2015

* Slightly optimistic that demand will pick up again in Q2

* EBITDA margin should slightly rise

* Expects earnings per share to be slightly positive in fiscal year 2016

* For products that have high capacity utilization, company currently anticipates relatively stable prices

* Sales for 2016 as a whole are expected to be slightly below level in 2015

* In medium term, company seeks to achieve an EBITDA margin target of 20 percent which it does not expect to already achieve in 2016