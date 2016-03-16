Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 16 Clavister Holding AB :
* Clavister opens North African office to drive growth in the region
* Team will help to expand in African cyber-security market, which is expected to grow from $920 million in 2015 to $2.3 billion in 2020 with a compounded annual growth rate of 20 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order