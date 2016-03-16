March 16 Clavister Holding AB :

* Clavister opens North African office to drive growth in the region 

* Team will help to expand in African cyber-security market, which is expected to grow from $920 million in 2015 to $2.3 billion in 2020 with a compounded annual growth rate of 20 percent Source text for Eikon:

