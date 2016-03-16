March 16 Nicoccino Holding AB :

* Gets enhanced and extended patent protection

* Intellectual Property Office of Singapore is first authority to approve co's own nicotine patent

* Platform patent is so far approved in eleven countries and holds a protection until 2026

* New nicotine patent provides an enhanced protection until 2033 Source text: bit.ly/21uF3ds Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)