March 16 Medica Clinical Nord Holding AB :

* Acquires Natumin Pharma AB

* Purchase price to be paid in Medica Nord shares

* Carries out directed share issue of 75 million shares corresponding to about 19 million Swedish crowns ($2.28 million) at current share price

* Additional amount of up to 12.5 million crowns to be paid if Medica and Natumin show an EBITDA of 24 million crowns for FY 2017