UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Medica Clinical Nord Holding AB :
* Acquires Natumin Pharma AB
* Purchase price to be paid in Medica Nord shares
* Carries out directed share issue of 75 million shares corresponding to about 19 million Swedish crowns ($2.28 million) at current share price
* Additional amount of up to 12.5 million crowns to be paid if Medica and Natumin show an EBITDA of 24 million crowns for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3395 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.