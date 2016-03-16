UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Aker Asa
* Aker Capital AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aker ASA, has today sold 8.5 million shares in Havfisk at a price of NOK 29.00 per share. The share was last traded at NOK 32 on Tuesday
* Aker says will continue to be a long-term majority owner in company
* Says remains positive to whitefish industry fundamentals and has a strong belief in havfisk's growth going forward
* Says after transaction, Aker owns 53,501,793 shares in havfisk, corresponding to approximately 63.2 per cent of share capital
* Says Havfisk will remain a core holding in our industrial portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.