March 16 QPR Software Plc :

* Delivers software to lighting manufacturing company

* Says has signed an agreement on delivering software to be used for business process management purposes

* Value of entire three year agreement period is about 0.2 million euros ($221,660.00) before reseller commissions Source text for Eikon:

