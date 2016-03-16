Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 16 QPR Software Plc :
* Delivers software to lighting manufacturing company
* Says has signed an agreement on delivering software to be used for business process management purposes
* Value of entire three year agreement period is about 0.2 million euros ($221,660.00) before reseller commissions Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order