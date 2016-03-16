March 16 United International Enterprises Ltd :

* FY revenue $259.1 million versus $311.3 million year ago

* FY pre-tax profit $119 million versus $99.3 million year ago

* The board of directors has resolved to recommend a final dividend of $3.00 per share to be paid on May 4, 2016

* Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for 2016 is expected to be significantly lower than the result reported in 2015