UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Nestle Nigeria Plc :
* FY pre-tax profit of 29.32 billion naira versus 24.45 billion naira
* FY revenue of 151.27 billion naira versus 143.33 billion naira year ago
* Proposed final dividend of 19.00 naira per share Source : j.mp/1Ufi6vs Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.