BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Kinross Gold Corp
* Elected to exercise their option in full to purchase an additional 12,510,000 common shares at a price of us$3.00 per share
* Says sale of additional common shares is expected to be completed on March 18
* Says option will increase gross proceeds by an additional us$37.5 million, resulting in total gross proceeds of us$287.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.