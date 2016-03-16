March 16 Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Fubon and Delta Lloyd announce partnership

* Companies have agreed to continue their discussions regarding forming an enhanced partnership

* In event that Fubon reaches a 15% ownership position, Fubon and Delta Lloyd will negotiate in good faith to enter into a relationship agreement

* Fubon may act as a sub-underwriter of rights issue in respect of all rights that would be allocated to it in respect of its shareholding

* Delta Lloyd will support Fubon's intention to acquire further ordinary shares and rights of Delta Lloyd in open market or in any rump placement

* Delta Lloyd has also agreed to nominate one individual designated by fubon for appointment to Delta Lloyd's supervisory board