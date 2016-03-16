March 16 Delta Lloyd Nv :
* Fubon and Delta Lloyd announce partnership
* Companies have agreed to continue their discussions
regarding forming an enhanced partnership
* In event that Fubon reaches a 15% ownership position,
Fubon and Delta Lloyd will negotiate in good faith to enter into
a relationship agreement
* Fubon may act as a sub-underwriter of rights issue in
respect of all rights that would be allocated to it in respect
of its shareholding
* Delta Lloyd will support Fubon's intention to acquire
further ordinary shares and rights of Delta Lloyd in open market
or in any rump placement
* Delta Lloyd has also agreed to nominate one individual
designated by fubon for appointment to Delta Lloyd's supervisory
board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)