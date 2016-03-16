Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 16 Air Market SA :
* Its shareholders resolve to change the company's name to Modern Commerce SA
* Its shareholders resolve to issue bonds convertible to series J shares
* To issue bonds with the total nominal value of up to 3 million zlotys convertible to series J shares
* To raise its capital by no more than 1.5 million zlotys via issue of series J shares
* The right to acquire series J shares will only have the convertible bond owners
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order