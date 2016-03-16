March 16 Travelplanet.Pl SA :

* Rockaway Travel SE, based in Czech Republic, announced tender call for 12.01 percent stake in the company, planning to reach directly and indirectly 100 percent stake, on March 14

* Rockaway Travel SE is a parent of Invia.cz, which owns 87.99 percent stake in the company