March 16 Comments from UBS CEO at conference:

* Says challenging conditions have continued into 2016 -CEO conference presentation 

* Says Transaction Based Revenues In Wealth Management Have Not Rebounded To Levels Typically Seen In Previous First Quarters

* Says assuming average oil price of $25 per barrel through end-2017, estimate could incur additional credit loss expense of approximately chf 100 million -CEO conference presentation

* "Given the lack of clarity in certain aspects of regulation, there is also a risk that some costs that we view as temporary today may not fall away completely. Therefore the effects and associated costs of legal entity regulation, for example, mean that we are considering further changes in our processes in order to achieve our targets. This means the overall scope of gross savings has increased relative to the net target we have communicated," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)