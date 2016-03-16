BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* Provectus announces results of internal investigation
* Says internal probe found some receipts produced by former CEO Dees appear to have been altered
* Says probe found documentation of Dees' travel expenses not sufficient to prevent abuse, misconduct; may not satisfy IRS requirements
* Says internal probe found former CEO Dees did not produce receipts for most of travel expense advances he received
* Says board's audit committee called for appointment of an outside compliance consultant
* Says audit committee called for "highest priority" on identifying and recruiting a permanent ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.