BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Anthem Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anthem inc says reaffirms company's net income guidance for full year 2016 to be greater than $10.35 per share
* Sees excluding items, 2016 adjusted net income to be greater than $10.80 per share Source - 1.usa.gov/1RlXNGu Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.