Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
March 16 Allergan Plc
* Now anticipate that completing Actavis generics acquisition could take as long as june 2016 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1R2sPnl Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).