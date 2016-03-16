March 16 Primero Mining Corp

* Says total measured and indicated mineral resources of 3.1 million ounces of gold plus 88.3 million ounces of silver at quarter-end

* Says plans to more aggressively explore Ventanas high-grade veins in 2016 with a $4 million budget

* "Very positive outlook" with expected exploration results also from areas located outside silver purchase agreement at San Dimas

* Says total inferred mineral resources of 1.2 million ounces of gold and 77.1 million ounces of silver at quarter-end

* "very positive outlook "with expected exploration results from Froome zone,other froome-like targets at Black Fox

* Froome Zone at Black Fox could begin initial production in H2 2017 coinciding with expected depletion of Black Fox low-grade stockpile