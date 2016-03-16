UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 NPG Technology SA :
* Says judge to process proposal for debt haircut of 50 percent of ordinary creditors debt
* Says repayment of remaining 50 percent of debt to be delivered within next five years
* The Viability Plan contemplates the entry of a financial investor, who will provide 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in exchange for stake in the company Source text: bit.ly/1SSso3N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.