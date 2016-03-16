March 16 NPG Technology SA :

* Says judge to process proposal for debt haircut of 50 percent of ordinary creditors debt

* Says repayment of remaining 50 percent of debt to be delivered within next five years

* The Viability Plan contemplates the entry of a financial investor, who will provide 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in exchange for stake in the company Source text: bit.ly/1SSso3N

