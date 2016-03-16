March 16 Nilsson Special Vehicles publ AB :

* Receives order for intensive care ambulances

* Says to supply up to 6 ambulances during current year with option for 6 cars per year until 2019

* Order value is up to 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.20 million) annually Source text for Eikon:

