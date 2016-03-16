BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 T-Mobile US Inc :
* Says company is back as an official partner of Major League Baseball Source text (t-mo.co/1WqcX1F) Further company coverage:
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.