Grey market has become a necessary evil for luxury watchmakers
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
March 16 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Resolves to issue up to 4,998,809 series J shares at issue price of 0.20 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk and "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."