* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Edwards Lifesciences Corp :
* Edwards Lifesciences receives approval for Sapien 3 valve in Japan
* Says expects to be fully launched in Japan by end of year
* Sees reimbursement approval from MHLW in Q2
* Says plans to initiate a commercial launch in Japan immediately after reimbursement approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.