March 16 Kakuzi Ltd :

* Fy sales 2.48 billion shillings versus 1.69 billion shillings last year

* Says dividend shall be paid on or about 30 june 2016 to shareholders on members' register at close of business on 31 may 2016

* Fy profit before income tax of 764.4 million shillings versus 232.8 million shillings year ago

* Recommends payment of first and final dividend for fy 2015 of 5.00 shillings per stock unit