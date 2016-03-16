(Corrects spelling of Moody's in headline)

March 16 Moody's:

* Negative interest rates in Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden are having unintended consequences, with Sweden most at risk of asset bubble

Conclude that, from among the three countries, Sweden is most at risk of an ultimately unsustainable asset bubble