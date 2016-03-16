Grey market has become a necessary evil for luxury watchmakers
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
March 16 Competition Tribunal
* Merger limits the number of retrenchments by both companies to 23 employees
* Competition Tribunal Approves Merger Between Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd and Times Media CD/DVD companies Further company coverage:
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk and "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."