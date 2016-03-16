March 16 Kulmbacher Brauerei AG :

* In fiscal 2015, the Kulmbacher Group increased its sales by 1.2 percent from 217.4 million to 220 million euros ($243.83 million)

* Dividend of 0.22 euros per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)