MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
March 16 Viacom Inc
* Viacom board of directors creates new role of lead independent director; independent directors elect Frederic V. Salerno to position
* Salerno is a retired vice chairman and chief financial officer of Verizon Communications inc
* Viacom board of directors creates new role of lead independent director; independent directors elect Frederic V. Salerno to position
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.